Police search for murder suspect

Jun. 27—VALDOSTA — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a murder suspect.

Around 3:09 a.m. Saturday, officers headed to the 500 block of North St. Augustine Road after several people called 911 about a shooting, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

Police said they found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound. EMTs rendered aid but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

The body was taken Monday to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for an autopsy, following standard procedure, said Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash.

Monday, arrest warrants were obtained for Jaquan Walton — described as a male, age 19, 5'9" tall and weighing 145 pounds — possible charges could include felony murder and felony aggravated assault, police said in a social media posting.

Walton should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone knowing where he is should call 911, police said.

Detectives said they believe this was an isolated incident and that the victim and offenders knew each other, police said.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091. Tips may also be submitted online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.