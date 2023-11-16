Police search for murder suspect ends with suicide of Laurence Conner of Franklin

FRANKLIN - A township man found dead in Vineland on Nov. 10 had killed his wife a week earlier, authorities say.

Laurence D. Conner, 67, shot himself in a vehicle while he was the subject of "wide-ranging" efforts to find and arrest him, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

He was accused of fatally shooting 63-year-old Karen Conner in the couple's Weymouth Road home.

Gunfire killed two Vineland men Former Vineland man gets prison term for deadly shooting in 2015

Police went to the residence after receiving two 911 calls on Nov. 3, says a probable cause statement for charges brought against Laurence Conner before his death.

911 calls brought police to Franklin murder scene

The first call was cut short after a woman was heard saying, "Stop it," the statement said.

"A second 911 call from Laurence Conner indicated that his wife was dead," it added.

Police found Karen Conner dead in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to her head.

Laurence Conner was the only other person in the home when police arrived. However, an autopsy did not determine the death was a homicide until the next day, the statement said.

An "exhaustive" investigation that started on Nov. 3 led to charges of murder and a weapons offense against the husband on Nov. 8, it said.

As part of the investigation, detectives found what appeared to be gunshot residue and blood splatter on clothing worn by the suspect.

Laurence Conner also made admissions to a family member in two phone calls on Nov. 7, the statement said..

According to an obituary, Karen Conner was known for "her love of the beach, Disney and her family and friends."

The Vineland High School graduate worked as a hair dresser, and then as a dental assistant for 30 years, it said.

The investigation is ongoing, the prosecutor's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor's Detective Jordan Plitt at 856-384-5583 or Franklin Township Police Detective Allison Schnapp at 856-694-1415.

Information can also be e-mailed to tips@co.gloucester.nj.us.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Laurence Conner found dead in vehicle in Vineland