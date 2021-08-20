Police search for murder suspect after second Decatur homicide in two days

Aug. 20—Decatur police are searching for a capital murder suspect in a fatal shooting at a gas station in Northwest Decatur on Thursday morning and charged another man with murder in an unrelated Decatur shooting in Southwest Decatur on Wednesday night.

The two homicides in the city have this year's total up to 11, two more than the city recorded in all of 2020, police said.

Police responded to a shooting at the Wavaho Food Mart at 707 Wilson St. N.W. about 6:20 a.m. Thursday and found Mark Allen Nicholson dead next to a fuel pump. Police developed Ricardo S. Bass, 40, of Huntsville, as a suspect and have issued a capital murder warrant for his arrest.

Bass was out on bond for an alleged armed robbery four months ago.

In the Wednesday homicide, police said Darrell Da'Juan Clemons, 20, of Decatur shot Avery Robertson at an apartment complex. Robertson later died at a hospital. Clemons was booked into Morgan County Jail on a murder charge but was released after posting a $150,000 bond, according to jail records.

Irene Cardenas-Martinez, police spokesperson, said Bass is a 5-foot-9 Black male and weighs about 215 pounds.

"If seen, do not approach," police said in a release. "Bass may be armed and extremely dangerous."

Cardenas-Martinez said anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact Detective Joshua Daniell at 256-341-4644 or email jdaniell@decatur-al.gov. To leave an anonymous tip, call 256-341-4636, she said.

The owner of the Wavaho station, Dilipkumar Patel, said his daughter opened the store at 5:30 a.m. Thursday, and the suspect came in after 6 a.m. and purchased a cigar and beer.

"She said when he went outside, he began talking to a man who was filling up gas in his truck," Patel said. "She said she heard their voices raise and saw the (suspect) pull out a handgun and shoot the man three or four times in the chest area."

He said his daughter said the suspect checked the victim's pockets and then fled west on Alabama 20 in a small white car.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said he pronounced Nicholson dead at 7:21 a.m. He said the body was taken to the state forensics office in Huntsville for an autopsy.

At 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Decatur police were inspecting a small white Chevrolet that was left abandoned in the 110 block of 12th Avenue Northwest. Police declined to release details of a possible connection between the car and the shooting.

Patel called the suspect one of his regular customers.

"I was surprised when I discovered who she said did the shooting," Patel said of his daughter's account. "He comes into the store about every day. I guess before and after work. I have owned the station four years. He has been coming here maybe three years. Never have I had a hard time from him." — Previous charges

According to court records, Bass was out of jail on bond on a first-degree robbery charge from an incident that took place at a Texaco station on Sixth Avenue Northeast in Decatur on April 14.

According to an affidavit filed by Daniell in the Texaco incident, Bass brandished a handgun and took money and a wallet from a male victim. Daniell said Bass was identified when authorities reviewed video surveillance. He was charged with robbery on April 20 and placed in the Morgan County Jail. According to jail records, he was released on April 30 on a $200,000 bond.

He had previously bonded out of jail on a felony gun possession charge in Madison County in November 2020, according to court records.

Then on May 8, Bass was jailed on two traffic and drug possession misdemeanor charges by Decatur police and his bond was revoked, according to Morgan jail records. Bass was released on June 9, according to jail records.

Bass was sentenced in 2000 by a Madison County court to 20 years in prison for first-degree robbery, but was released on probation. His probation was revoked in 2005 when he was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Since his release, he has been charged with six different crimes in Madison County. In 2020, he was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and being a felon in possession of a pistol. This year, also in Madison County, he was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of promoting prison contraband when he allegedly possessed drugs while in jail. He was released on a $2,500 bond.

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said his hands are tied on defendants committing crimes while being out on bond.

"Is it frustrating? Yes, it is," Anderson said. "(Bass) is entitled by the Constitution to bonding out. We are duty-bound to abide by the law. In this country, you are innocent until proven guilty. He had every right to be out on bond."

Patel said a customer punched his wife in the face at the store last year, and he filed assault charges against him. "The guy got six months in jail," he said.

"I am hearing of more shootings in Decatur lately. Everyone has a gun without a license. I plan to put more cameras and maybe change some policies and maybe hours when my store is open." — McDonald Court slaying

According to a police report, Clemons is accused of killing Robertson, an acquaintance, at 2819 McDonald Court S.W. about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

An affidavit by Detective Jasmin Ferizovic said officers found Robertson suffering from a gunshot wound in the roadway when they arrived.

"Darrell Clemons remained on scene and told an officer that he had shot Robertson," Ferizovic wrote.

Robertson later died at Parkway Medical Center. Chunn pronounced him dead at 7:16 p.m. from a single gunshot wound. Chunn said he ordered an autopsy on the body.

Clemons was transported to the Morgan County Jail, where bond was set at $150,000. He bonded out on Thursday morning, jail records show.

Anderson said he is concerned about the increase in homicides in the city, but said there is no single reason for the spike.

"These things ebb and flow year to year," he said. "There's no one person, no one agency at fault. Unfortunately, these are the times we live in. Next year, we might have fewer of them. I pray that is the case."

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.