Police to search for murder weapons dumped by accused

May 18—Investigators from the Luzerne County District Attorney's Office and state police will be searching the Susquehanna River near Sunbury and Milton, where they say weapons used in two homicides were dumped.

Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Dan Zola said former Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Shawn Williams, now a Luzerne County detective, and investigators from the state police will search the Susquehanna River now that the weather is getting better.

According to police, a knife and hammer were used and dumped in the river by Harold David Haulman, 43. Haulman is facing charges for the murders of Tianna Phillips, 25, who went missing in 2018, and Erica Shultz, 26 of Bloomsburg, whose body was discovered in December in a wooded area in Luzerne County.

Zola called Haulman a "serial killer" after being charged with the Phillips murder.

Williams said Haulman beat and stabbed Phillips to death before waiting three months to collect her skeleton and dispose of the remains in a dumpster in Columbia County. Haulman told Williams he dumped the hammer and knife in the Susquehanna River, near Sunbury.

Williams would not discuss where exactly police would be, but Zola said investigators will be "out and about" attempting to collect the weapons. Phillips' body has not been recovered, Zola said.

Michigan cold case

Haulman, who authorities say lived in Battle Creek, Michigan, from 2002 through 2009, also met with Michigan investigators after police said he has ties to a 16-year-old cold case murder.

Investigators say Haulman mentioned the name of Ashley Parlier, a pregnant 21-year-old who went missing from Battle Creek, Michigan, in 2005. Zola also said Haulman was convicted in the late 1990s in Germany of murder but was able to get the charge reduced, which ultimately set him free from prison across seas.

Michigan Detective Dave Homminga said he plans to release more information about the Parlier case this week.

"If these situations don't match the definition of what a serial killer is, then nothing does," Zola said.

'Very painful 16 years'

Parlier's sister, Nicole Campen, of Michigan, said she was made aware of the situation on Friday and that authorities would meet with her to discuss the "details of the case."

"I have been in contact with investigators and they told me he (Haulman) confessed," she said Monday. "This gives some sense of closure after all these years but it has been a very painful 16 years."

Campen said her sister had a disability and had the mind of a 14-year-old. "She trusted everyone," Campen said. "She didn't see evil." Campen said she wanted to visit Pennsylvania and meet with victims' families and attend any court appearances Haulman has.

"I want to be able to look him in the eyes," she said.

Williams began to make connections to Haulman and Phillips after he interviewed Anne Haulman, the wife of Harold Haulman. Anne told Williams she knew about the murder, saw photos of the body and was present when her husband disposed of the body, according to a criminal complaint. Anne said she did not tell authorities because she feared for her life, according to investigators. Authorities have not said whether Anne will be charged in the case.

Harold Haulman is due back in court on May 25 at 11 a.m. in Drums for a preliminary hearing on the Phillips murder charge.