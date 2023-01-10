Police search North Shore dumpster station in connection to missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe

The search for missing Cohasset mother of three Ana Walsh shifted from the South Shore to the North Shore after her husband appeared in court.

Brian Walshe was arraigned in Quincy District Court Monday on a charge of misleading a police investigation.

Investigators said that blood and a damaged knife with blood on it had been found at the couple’s Cohasset home.

Prosecutors allege that her husband bought $450 in cleaning supplies before her disappearance was reported to authorities.

Hours after the arraignment, a visible police presence could be seen at Brian Walshe’s mother-in-law’s apartment complex in Swampscott.

Investigators focused their attention on a dumpster at the Landing at Vinnin Square at 330 Paradise Road.

Boston 25 News sources said authorities towed that dumpster to the Republic Services trash transfer station on Forest Street in Peabody.

State and local police scoured through the contents of that dumpster for the hours that followed.

“We’re all in shock. We didn’t really know what was going on,” said Michael Brady, a Republic Services employee.

Neighbors in Swampscott told Boston 25 News they got chills when they found out why police had surrounded the dumpster at their complex.

“The one over there is automatic. When you close the door, it compacts,” said neighbor Pat Tradd. “It’s a scary thing to think about that, god forbid somebody put something in there, the compactor would compact it.”

Prosecutors said Brian Walshe, who’s house arrest for an unrelated federal court case, had received permission to drive his mother home to Swampscott on New Year’s Day.

That’s the day Ana first disappeared but three days before Brian Walshe officially reported her missing.

“You don’t know what to think. It’s very strange,” said neighbor Patrick O’Hara.

The dumpster was towed from the complex after prosecutors painted a questionable timeline during Brian Walshe’s trip to Swampscott.

According to prosecutors, he claimed he’d also gone to Whole Foods and a CVS across the street from his mother’s apartment.

However, surveillance video from those locations reportedly shows no sign of him leaving hours of time that is unaccounted for.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office would not say if investigators recovered any evidence in the dumpster as of 9:30 p.m. Monday.

