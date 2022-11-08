Police search for one of two suspects involved in highway shooting last week

Dayton police are asking the public for help in locating a suspect involved in a shooting incident last week, according to a spokesperson with the Dayton Police Department (DPD).

Police are searching for Jason Ross, who often goes by his local rapper name, ‘Lil Jay 937,’ or ‘Frerarie Jay,’ the spokesperson said in a media release obtained by News Center 7.

On Tuesday, Nov 1., a complainant reported to Dayton police alleging that two suspects had chased the complainant down the highway on US-35, firing shots at the complainant and striking his vehicle.

The complainant identified the suspects as Jason Ross and Noah Branham, the spokesperson said. The victim was also able to capture a picture of the suspects during the incident, prior to shots being fired.

Branham was arrested on Nov. 3rd., and is currently booked in the Montgomery County Jail on a felonious assault charge, according to online jail records.

Ross made contact with Dayton police through his attorney following the incident claiming he would turn himself in, but failed to do so, the spokesperson said.

On Saturday, Nov 5th., Ross is alleged to have pulled a handgun on patrons after an argument ensued at Flanagan’s Pub near University of Dayton’s campus, the spokesperson said in the release.

It is alleged that Ross had threatened the patrons before fleeing on foot to then get into a gray Toyota Corolla, the spokespersons said.

Security recognized Ross due to the fact that he is a regular at several other establishments in the area, the spokesperson said in the release.

Dayton police are continuing to search for Ross who is pictured below.

