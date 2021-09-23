Police search for people involved in theft from mailboxes in Berks County, elsewhere

Sep. 22—State police and the U.S. Postal Inspectors office are looking for the individuals who removed mail from post office mailboxes in the region, troopers said Wednesday.

Troopers said the thieves used a device to remove the mail and then took and cashed checks that were made payable to individuals or businesses.

Investigators determined mail was taken from mailboxes in Bernville, Hamburg, Kutztown, Shoemakersville, Manheim, Auburn and Rhawnhurst.

Police are looking for a white Infinity G37 with Pennsylvania license plate HFW 9325 that is wanted in connection with the stolen mail.

Troopers urged anyone who had a check cashed but was not received by the intended recipient to contact their local police department. Police will need the dates, check numbers and when the check was cashed.