Police search for person who abandoned 24 dogs in two Central Indiana county parks

Police in central Indiana are investigating after they said someone abandoned 24 dogs in two neighboring county parks over the weekend.

The Rushville Animal Shelter reported someone dumped nine dogs at its city dog park sometime late Saturday night into Sunday morning. The shelter is in Rush County, about 45 miles southeast of Indianapolis,

In addition, someone left 15 other dogs in neighboring southern Decatur County, the shelter posted on Facebook.

A shelter staff member told USA TODAY on Wednesday the dogs, whose exact breeds and ages were not immediately known, were left in parks near the county seat of Greensburg.

"Most are estimated around 1 year old, the spokesperson said. "We suspect most of them to be collie or shepherd mixes but that is just an educated guess at this point."

Anticipated adoption dates were also not known, the spokesperson said.

"We do not currently have an estimated date they will be available as most are scared and will require some socialization," the staffer said. "We encourage everyone to watch our facebook as well will update the post as things change.

Police in Central Indiana are asking the public for help in identifying the person who abandoned 24 dogs in two neighboring counties. The Rushville Animal Shelter reported someone dumped nine dogs at its dog park sometime from May 20-21. An additional 15 were dumped in nearby Decatur County.

Police in Central Indiana are asking the public for help in identifying the person who abandoned 24 dogs in two neighboring counties. The Rushville Animal Shelter reported someone dumped nine dogs at its dog park sometime from May 20-21. An additional 15 were dumped in nearby Decatur County.

Know who left the dogs? Call police

The Rushville Police Department is asking anyone with information about the case to contact them or the shelter.

The department could not immediately be reached for comment by USA TODAY.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

More coverage from USA TODAY Network

Happy birthday, Bobi! World's oldest dog is a year older: Bobi, a socialite who loves naps by the fire, turns 31

Lester on the loose: Watch cowboy lasso runaway cow dodging traffic on Michigan interstate

Don't pet the kiwi Miami zoo ‘deeply sorry’ for mistreating kiwi bird after video shows visitors petting it

The most expensive dog Meet the most expensive dog in the world, plus top 10 most expensive dog breeds

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 24 dogs abandoned in central Indiana parks in Rushville, Greensburg