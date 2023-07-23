Police search for person of interest in Daytona Beach shooting

Three people are injured after a shooting Saturday night, the Daytona Beach Police Department said.

Investigators said a fight broke out just before midnight at 11:48 p.m. near 611 Seabreeze Boulevard.

Police said a woman fired several shots during the fight and hit three people.

The victims are expected to be alright.

While no arrests have been made, police are searching for a person of interest with tattoos and posted pictures to Facebook to ask for help identifying her.

** HELP ID ** Do you know who this is? Recognize the tattoos? The Daytona Beach Police Department is looking to... Posted by Daytona Beach Police Department on Sunday, July 23, 2023

If you have any information about the incident, contact Detective Brian Lewandowski at (386) 671-5211 or lewandowskibrian@dbpd.us and reference case number DB230010524.

See a map of the scene below:

