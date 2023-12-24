Police search for person of interest after deadly shooting at Ocala mall

Police are hoping the public will help them identify the gunman who killed a man and hurt a woman at the Paddock Mall in Ocala.

The Ocala Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday as people were Christmas shopping.

Investigators worked through the night to gather evidence at the scene.

On Sunday morning, they are still searching for the suspect.

Read: Police: Man killed, woman injured in ‘targeted shooting’ at Ocala mall

He is accused of opening fire inside the mall, which led to mass evacuations during one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Police said the victim, 40-year-old Nathaniel Barron, was shot and killed. Police believe he was the target.

A woman was shot in the leg, and other people suffered minor injuries in the stampede of people trying to get out of the mall.

Read: 2 separate shootings leave one dead, one injured, Ocala police say

Ocala police said they recovered the gun used in the shooting.

“There’s a lot of people here shopping at the mall, which means there’s a lot of witnesses that could potentially help us bring this case to a successful resolution,” said Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken. “Those people are out there right now with that information. Please come forward.”

If you recognize the person, please call Detective Boyer at 352-369-7000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County by calling 352-368-STOP (7867) or **TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at OcalaCrimeStoppers.com.

ATTENTION: We are asking anyone who was at the mall who may have video recorded any part of the shooting using their phone to please share it with our detectives. You can send videos to mediarelations@ocalapd.org or send the video to 352-656-6137. — Ocala Police (@ocalapd) December 24, 2023

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.