Police search for person of interest after Kentucky 10-year-old dies

The Shelbyville Police Department is searching for a person of interest after a 10-year-old boy was shot and killed in Shelby County on Sunday, according to police.

Police are looking for Treymont Rucker-McKellery, 28. He stands approximately 6.5 feet tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Rucker-McKellery has mid-length dreadlocks and was last seen wearing a blue, hooded sweatshirt. Police believe he is not a danger to the public but still may be armed with a handgun.

Shelbyville police were called to a residence on Zelkova Drive at about 2:20 p.m. Sunday for a report of someone suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to police. The victim, a 10-year-old boy, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital Shelbyville, where he died.

Anyone with information about Rucker-McKellery’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Shelbyville police at 502-633-2326.