Police search for person of interest after stabbing that killed one in Independence

Independence police are searching for a person of interest in a stabbing that killed one person Saturday evening.

Around 4:25 p.m., someone transported the male victim to an Independence Fire Station 3 for medical treatment after the stabbing, according to Officer Jack Taylor, a spokesman for the Independence Police Department.

The male victim, whose age wasn’t specified, died of his injuries as fire department personnel rendered aid.

Investigators learned that the stabbing happened in the area of Truman Road and Hardy Avenue.

Anthony J. Durkin, 34, has been identified as a person of interest in the homicide. Police said Durkin is about 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs around 155 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Durkin has a tattoo on the right side of his neck that says “RESPETO,” and a Scooby Doo tattoo on his right arm. He frequents the area of 23 Highway and Sterling Avenue.

Anyone who locates Durkin should call 911 and not approach him. Police ask anyone with additional information on the incident to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.