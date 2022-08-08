Police search for person of interest tied to deadly shooting at Atlanta apartment complex

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

Atlanta police are searching for the person they said shot and killed a man inside an apartment complex over the weekend.

Officers were called to Parkside Apartments on Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. near Pierce Ave. just before 2 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

Crime Stoppers Atlanta released a photo of a person of interest in the case on Monday.

Anyone with information of the man’s whereabouts or any other information in the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

There is currently a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Recommended Stories