Police search for person of interest tied to deadly shooting at Atlanta apartment complex

Atlanta police are searching for the person they said shot and killed a man inside an apartment complex over the weekend.

Officers were called to Parkside Apartments on Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. near Pierce Ave. just before 2 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

Crime Stoppers Atlanta released a photo of a person of interest in the case on Monday.

Anyone with information of the man’s whereabouts or any other information in the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

There is currently a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

IN OTHER NEWS: