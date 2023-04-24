Police search for person who shot resident to death in Titusville home

Titusville man shot and killed; Search underway for shooter, police say

Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man during an overnight incident at a Titusville home.

The shooting was reported to police at about 3:30 a.m. Monday in a residence located along the 600 block of Palmetto Street. Patrol officers arrived at the home and found the unnamed man dead with gunshot wounds, police reported. It was not immediately known if anyone else was in the home.

Detectives arrived at the home a short time later.

No details on the possible shooter or a motive were released. The shooting, however, was not random, police said.

"It is believed that the suspect knew the victim," said Amy Matthews, spokesperson for the Titusville Police Department. Titusville police added that they were 'working all leads,' in the case.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 321-262-7800.

