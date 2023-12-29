Police search for persons of interest in death of pregnant Texas teen

Authorities in San Antonio, Tex., are asking the public for assistance in identifying two persons of interest related to the deaths of pregnant teenager Savanah Soto and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra.

Their bodies were discovered in a car with bullet wounds that suggested the couple was shot to death, police said Wednesday.

On Thursday, San Antonio cops shared a video as they sought information about two individuals featured in it. One person was driving a dark-colored pickup and the other was operating a silver Kia Optima that belonged to one of the victims, NBC News reported.

Prior to her disappearance, Soto, 18, was last seen in the Kia Optima on Friday afternoon in Leon Valley, northwest of San Antonio, cops said. It was the day before she was scheduled to be induced into labor.

When her body was discovered alongside her 22-year-old boyfriend on Wednesday, an initial investigation determined they had likely been dead for three to four days.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus described the crime scene as “very perplexing” and “complex.”

In the 79-second video released by police, individuals from both vehicles are observed talking with on another before driving off.

“Detectives are doing everything that they can do to solve this case,” McManus said at a news conference, adding that current evidence has led them to believe the killings were not suicidal.

The deaths are being treated as capital murder, with both victims having succumbed to gunshot wounds to the head, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Soto’s unborn child also lost its life in this tragic incident. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call SAPD Homicide at (210) 207-7674 or (210) 207-7440.