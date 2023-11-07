Police search for ‘persons of interest’ in Ybor mass shooting

Beth Rousseau
·1 min read
0

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Newly released surveillance footage shows several “persons of interest,” police say they’re searching for in connection to the deadly mass shooting in Ybor City.

Two people were killed and 16 others were injured when gunshots broke out on 7th Avenue in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 29. Investigators say a fight between two groups escalated to gunfire.

Tyrell Phillips, 22, is charged with second-degree murder in the case. Detectives say they’re searching for additional shooters.

Leaders with the Tampa Police Department did not share the possible connection between the ‘persons of interest’ and the case. They’re asking for the community’s assistance in tracking down the individuals.

Shooting survivor Kyla Ryker was released from the hospital Monday, more than a week after the shooting. “I just remember hearing the gunshots, they were never-ending,” she said, “I really was almost victim number 3.”

Ryker’s mother, Rachel Sims, is surprised police aren’t further in the investigation. She explains, “I want justice for my daughter and I want justice for the other victims. Ybor City has the best cameras in the world, what do you mean that you need us to send in tips?”

Ryker says the shooting has forever changed her life. “I have to worry about being in a crowd. I have to worry about loud noises, ’cause when they’re even loud in the hallway, I get scared,” she said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the ‘persons of interest’ or the shooting to submit tips at fbi.gov/tampashooting or crimestopperstb.com.

