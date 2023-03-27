Police search Plainville home amid investigation tied to child pornography
Police in Plainville searched a local home Monday in connection with an investigation related to child pornography.
The search took place in the morning hours at a home on Seneca Road. Multiple police cars could be seen outside the home.
Plainville police Lt. Nicholas Mullins said the search was tied to an investigation involving child pornography, but he did not divulge any additional details.
“The investigation is ongoing,” Mullins said.