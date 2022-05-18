Police search for ‘poopetrator’ who defecated in beauty store

Cops are sniffing out a woman they say defecated in a Kansas beauty store — and they appear to be having fun with the process.

Officers broke out all the zingers on the Wichita Police Twitter feed, where they asked for the public’s help in cleaning up the city.

“Wichita, we need your help with a... unique case,” police wrote.

The first posting by police explained that on May 10, a suspect entered a beauty supply store and took a dump “in the middle of the aisle.” Her motive is unclear.

“Yes, you read that right,” police clarified.

According to police, the store’s operators are not taking the matter lightly.

“The defecation was significant enough that 8 wigs were destroyed as a result, and the business would like to know who the poopetrator is so they can pursue criminal charges,” cops quipped in a second posting.

Police said the incident was captured on video surveillance, “but for the good of all of you” they would not be posting footage “of the offending fecal assault.”

They did however ask that anyone with information about “public enemy number 2″ contact detectives.

Twitter users were happy to offer investigators a few puns to get things started.

“Have you got something to go on?” asked one joker.

But the clever Twitter posting by police also appears to have netted results.

On Tuesday — the same day the wanted ad was posted — cops tweeted an update stating “The Person has been identified!” and thanked the public for its help.