Police search after possible sighting of escaped TX inmate; Bonham ISD schools on lockout

Bonham police have asked the public to stay away from the area west of Star Street, east of Texas 121, south of Russell Avenue and north of Sam Rayburn Tollway after possible sightings of an escaped inmate on Wednesday.

The Bonham Police Department is assisting the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety in the search for two men who escaped from the Fannin County Jail over the weekend.

“After several possible sightings of one of the escapees from last weekend have been reported we are asking people to stay out of the area ... and asking anybody that sees anybody suspicious to call 911,” Police Chief Andrew Hawkes said in a Facebook post. “The suspect we are looking for has multiple face and neck tattoos and possibly wearing a black hoodie.”

All schools in Bonham ISD went on lockout Wednesday morning as law enforcement officers searched, KXAS-TV reported.

The two inmates, Raymond Ross and Ramon Perez, escaped Saturday from the jail’s south annex on County Road 4200 in Bonham, over 70 miles northeast of Dallas, according to a news release from the Fannin County Office of Emergency Management. They were seen on video about 9:15 p.m. running into the woods to the southeast. They were wearing gray sweats.

Today's top stories:

→ New details in investigation of head-on crash that killed Fort Worth CEO, 2 kids

→ Man stabbed with scissors in fight at Texas Wesleyan University dorm

→ Mark Cuban is doing what he said he never would: Sell the Dallas Mavericks

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.

Ross was in custody on charges of evading arrest with a motor vehicle, drug possession and felon in possession of a firearm.

Perez was arrested on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office has asked anyone who knows where these men are or has seen them to call 903-583-2143 or 911.