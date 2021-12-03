Police search for possibly suicidal teen missing from Villages at Roll Hill

Kasean Miller, 16, has been missing from the Villages at Roll Hill since Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2021.

Cincinnati police are searching for a teenager who is missing from the Villages at Roll Hill.

Kasean Miller, 16, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday near 2500 Nottingham Road, police say. He's said to have been wearing a black zip-up hoodie with white demonic logos and black jeans.

Miller stands at 5-foot-4 and weighs 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to a news release.

He has several mental health diagnoses and is reportedly suicidal, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Miller's whereabouts is urged to call the Cincinnati Police Department at 513-765-1212 and 513-263-8379.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or contact the lifeline online.

Crisis Text Line also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.

