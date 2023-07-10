Police search rape victims’ personal records in a third of cases

Police on the beat

Rape victims’ personal health and counselling records are being searched by police in a third of cases to establish their credibility, a government study has found.

The research found that police officers were seeking access to the records to test a victim’s reliability rather than establish facts about the rape amid moves by the Government to stamp out victim blaming.

The study was published as part of a progress report on the Government’s rape review, set up two years ago to reverse the slump in rape prosecutions which has seen the proportion charged fall to as low as one in seven offences.

As part of the review, all 43 police forces in England and Wales have announced that, from this week, they will adopt a new investigation model where officers focus on the perpetrator rather than the credibility of the victim.

The analysis, conducted from January to March this year, found 71 per cent of requests were for GP records in a sample of 139 cases, 47 per cent for social services records and 29 per cent for counselling or therapy notes.

Nearly a third (32 per cent) of cases where police gave a rationale for their requests “focused on establishing perceived victim reliability or credibility rather than the facts of the incident”.

Such intrusive searches of victims’ private lives have been blamed for deterring women from continuing with their prosecution. More than 60 per cent of victims withdraw from cases, blaming police trawls of their personal lives, court delays averaging two years and the prospective trauma of a trial.

The Government has pledged to end “expansive fishing expeditions” for information that is not relevant to investigations and could be used to undermine the credibility of victims.

Under the new Victims and Prisoners Bill, police will be barred from asking for rape victims’ therapy, health, school or other personal records unless it is “absolutely necessary and proportionate”.

Officers will also be required by law to inform victims about what type of information is being requested, why and how it will be used.

Expansion of Operation Soteria

The move will complement the announcement on Monday that Operation Soteria is being expanded to all forces: an approach that will shift the spotlight from investigating the credibility of victims to the suspect.

It will mean police officers would, for example, focus on whether a suspect cruised bars looking for an inebriated person before the attack, or whether they groomed or manipulated the victim. It also includes a guarantee to return a victims’ phone within 24 hours of it being examined.

Thus far, 19 of the 43 forces have already introduced Operation Soteria. The first five which pioneered it have all seen the proportion of suspects charged increase, with Durham up from 2.6 per cent to 12.6 per cent since it was introduced. The Metropolitan Police has risen from 3.9 per cent to 8.3 per cent.

There have been mixed results on reducing the proportion of victims withdrawing from cases, remaining for the five forces at between 56 per cent and 75 per cent. Police officers said this could be attributed to the fact data included crime reports by third parties.

