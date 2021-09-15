Police search for robbery suspect who stabbed a resident in south Fort Worth

Fort Worth police are searching for a robbery suspect who stabbed a resident on the south side Tuesday night.

Public Information Officer Daniel Segura said officers responded to an assault call in the 1100 block of West Shaw Street about 11:30 p.m. After arriving at the scene, officers determined the victim had been robbed and cut.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is still outstanding.

Segura said there was no additional information available, including a description of a possible suspect.