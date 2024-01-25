Police search for robbery suspect targeting L.A. County banks

Police are searching for a suspect wanted for bank robberies across L.A. County.

The male suspect, nicknamed the “Gateway Bandit” by the FBI, is allegedly responsible for a series of robberies and attempted robberies between October 2023 and January 2024, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said during the robberies, the suspect typically approaches a bank teller before demanding money while simulating a weapon concealed under his sweatshirt.

The most recent robbery took place on Jan. 22 at a Bank of America in Harbor City.

Security cameras captured the man entering the bank wearing a black hat, sunglasses, a face mask and a gray Nike hoodie.

The suspect is described as a Black man around 40-45 years old. He stands between 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 240-260 pounds.

A man wanted for a series of bank robberies across L.A. County between October 2023 and January 2024. (Los Angeles Police Department)

He was last seen fleeing the bank in a 2006-2007 silver-colored, four-door Honda Accord sedan with tinted windows and stolen license plates.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or may have witnessed the robberies is asked to call LAPD’s Major Crimes Bureau at 562-946-7893. The public can also call the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 310-477-6565.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

