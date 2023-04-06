Police search for Rock Hill man missing last seen at the beginning of the month

Police in Rock Hill are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man who was last seen on Saturday.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, officers are looking for 68-year-old Robert Ralph Hance, who was last seen leaving Piedmont Medical Center on April 1. He is 68 years old and weighs 180 pounds.

ALSO READ: Rescuers find body of missing boater at Lake Wylie

Police do not know which direction Hance was heading and have not released whether or not he has any medical conditions.

Anyone with information that would help find Hance is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Dad arrested, missing Concord boys found safe in Missouri, police confirm)



