Police search for 'serious violent felon' accused of robbery

Jul. 15—ANDERSON — New charges were filed against an Anderson man Wednesday after a couple accused him of assault and robbery at a local motel, according to authorities.

A previous warrant was issued for Amorn Chordpunyawongse, 39, on June 21 for Level 4 felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, Level 5 felony battery by means of a deadly weapon, Level 6 felony pointing a firearm at another and Level 6 felony intimidation.

On Wednesday, Madison County filed five new felonies: Level 3 felony robbery resulting in bodily injury, Level 4 felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, two counts of Level 5 felony intimidation and Level 6 felony battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

Anderson police responded to a battery at 12:24 p.m. May 24, according to an affidavit of probable cause by APD Officer Cora Betteridge. The battery took place at the Mar Jon motel, 1327 E. 53rd St.; the victims went to a nearby tobacco store to call police.

Jaden Elder and his girlfriend, Kayla McBride, were waiting for her at the store. Elder had two broken teeth and a hole in his lip where his tooth had gone through.

Medics were called to the store and treated Elder, according to the affidavit.

Earlier, Elder and McBride had pulled up to the motel on his moped. Elder said a man who goes by the name of China, later identified as Chordpunyawongse, walked out of one of the rooms at the Mar Jon with a silver pistol. The couple said Chordpunyawongse cocked the gun and acted like he was going to hit McBride but then punched Elder in the face.

That punch knocked Elder, the moped and $200 to the ground; Chordpunyawongse grabbed the money, according to the affidavit. He then went into the motel room where he was staying before leaving with two women. That's when the couple went to the tobacco shop to report the robbery.

McBride told police that Chordpunyawongse has had an issue with her family for a while and threatened to burn down her home in the 2700 block of Jackson Street shortly before the house caught on fire, according to the affidavit.

Elder told Betteridge that Chordpunyawongse was wanted on a Madison County warrant for an incident in which Chordpunyawongse is accused of striking Elder with a gun.

Betteridge said a background check on Chordpunyawongse showed he was a serious, violent felon and should not possess a handgun.

Chordpunyawongse was last seen in a green older model Honda with a red bumper, according to the affidavit.

