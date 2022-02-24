Police search for similar suspects in downtown, Mililani robberies

Feb. 24—Two robberies occurred at a bank in Mililani and a jewelry store in downtown Honolulu within a three-hour period Friday, Honolulu police said.

The first alleged robbery occurred at the American Savings Bank's Mililani branch located at the Mililani Shopping Center on Kipapa Drive just before 12 :30 p.m.

Police said a male suspect entered the bank and demanded money. He then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money taken from the establishment.

The suspect was described as 5 feet, 10 inches with a heavy build. He was wearing a gray hoodie and black face mask at the time.

Approximately three hours later, a robbery occurred at a jewelry store in the 200 block of Merchant Street in downtown Honolulu.

Police said a male suspect brandished a firearm, took several Hawaiian bracelets from the store and fled the scene.

The bandit was described as having a stocky build and wearing a gray and black hoodie, bucket hat, blue jeans and a mask at the time of the robbery.

It's not immediately known whether the two cases are related. Police said there are no arrests as of this morning.