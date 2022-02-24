Police search for similar suspects in downtown, Mililani robberies

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
·1 min read

Feb. 24—Two robberies occurred at a bank in Mililani and a jewelry store in downtown Honolulu within a three-hour period Friday, Honolulu police said.

The first alleged robbery occurred at the American Savings Bank's Mililani branch located at the Mililani Shopping Center on Kipapa Drive just before 12 :30 p.m.

Police said a male suspect entered the bank and demanded money. He then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money taken from the establishment.

The suspect was described as 5 feet, 10 inches with a heavy build. He was wearing a gray hoodie and black face mask at the time.

Approximately three hours later, a robbery occurred at a jewelry store in the 200 block of Merchant Street in downtown Honolulu.

Police said a male suspect brandished a firearm, took several Hawaiian bracelets from the store and fled the scene.

The bandit was described as having a stocky build and wearing a gray and black hoodie, bucket hat, blue jeans and a mask at the time of the robbery.

It's not immediately known whether the two cases are related. Police said there are no arrests as of this morning.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories