Police search for St. Louis domestic abuse suspect

ST. LOUIS — The police are searching for a suspect in a domestic abuse incident. Martez Hopgood, 21, is suspected of domestic assault, kidnapping, and violation of a protection order involving an ex-girlfriend and her 10-year-old son. Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911.

A St. Louis woman and her child, reportedly held hostage by her ex-boyfriend, sought help door to door in the middle of the night. Doorbell footage captured the moment when a good Samaritan opened the door, allowing the woman and child to escape the pursuing ex-boyfriend.

The incident is under investigation. The woman sustained minor injuries, and the child was unharmed. The suspect fled before police arrived.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.