Police search for stolen minivan with man, 55, who uses wheelchair, inside

PORT ST. LUCIE − Police are asking for help Monday in finding a Dodge Caravan that investigators say was stolen as a 55-year-old man who uses a wheel chair was inside.

Port St. Lucie police about 1:55 p.m. Monday went to an address on Southwest Bayshore Boulevard after a 911 call regarding a stolen vehicle.

Police said the 55-year-old man lives in a group home and is non-verbal. They said a worker at the facility who was driving the van pulled into a convenience store plaza in the 900 block of Southwest Bayshore Boulevard.

Port St. Lucie police on Jan. 30, 2023, are looking for this Dodge Caravan that investigators said was taken with a 55-year-old man in a wheelchair inside.

The worker got out, and a person “walking by got into the vehicle and drove off with the (55-year-old man) still inside,” police stated.

The vehicle reported stolen is a 2014 Dodge Caravan with a wheelchair ramp. The Florida license plate is DKBD50.

Police described the suspect as a 5-foot, 9-inch white man weighing 190 pounds. He is 30 to 40 years old and last was seen driving north on Southwest Bayshore Boulevard.

Those with information are asked to call 911.

This story will be updated.

