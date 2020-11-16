Police search for student, 15, who disappeared while family sleeping (DPD)

Police are searching for a Michigan schoolgirl who vanished from her bedroom as her family slept.

Gloria Alvarado, 15, was not in her bed when her mum tried to wake her for school but her phone was left behind and a window was open.

A car was spotted on surveillance footage pulling up outside the house during the night and a man could be seen getting out before the video cut off.

“Her phone was on her pillow and she was gone,” said her mother Tina Alvarado.

“I started screaming. I told my 21-year-old son that Gloria’s gone and we searched the house, then called 911. We have been looking for her ever since.”

Gloria has not been seen of heard from since her disappearance from her home in Taylor, Michigan, on 1 November.

“Gloria is basically a homebody,” Ms Alvarado told the News-Herald.

“We do stuff as a family. She was a straight-A student. She was in the band at her school, and she had been cheerleading since she was 5 years old. She was happy-go-lucky.”

Taylor police department is working with outside agencies to locate the youngster., who has no history of running away.

“Wherever she is I hope she is okay. I wish she would just call me. I just want my baby back and I want her to call me,” added Ms Alvarado.

Read More

Michigan governor says she has authority for stay-home order

Michigan governor says she has authority to issue stay-at-home orders

Trump coronavirus adviser condemned for urging Michigan to ‘rise up’

Michigan halts classes, indoor dining as coronavirus surges