Police search for suspect after 15-year-old shot in Troup County
Police are searching for a suspect after a 15-year-old boy was shot in LaGrange.
LaGrange police said around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a person shot call at the 200 block of Handley Street.
Once they arrived, they reportedly found a 15-year-old boy near Habersham Drive with a gunshot wound in his back.
Officers immediately began rendering aid until paramedics arrived.
The teen was taken to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center and later transferred to Grady Memorial Hospital.
The teen’s identity or condition has not been released.
Police do not have a suspect in custody. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact LaGrange police at 706-833-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
