Police search for suspect after 3 officers shot in Houston

Police are searching for a suspect after three officers were shot in Houston on Thursday, the city's police department tweeted. All three officers are in stable condition.

The suspect fled in a white Mercedes after the shooting, police said. Authorities did not release any additional details.

"Please pray for the officers and their families," former Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted. "This is maddening and heart breaking."

3 HPD officers have been shot in the 2100 block of McGowen St. The suspect fled the scene in a white Mercedes and is being sought at this time. Please avoid the area.HPD commanders & PIO are en route to Memorial Hermann Hospital where officers are being taken.#hounews pic.twitter.com/I0e2dQD2kB

— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 27, 2022

The incident began at about 2:40 p.m. Thursday with a report of a disturbance involving a weapon, according to the Associated Press. A subsequent car chase ended when a suspect's vehicle crashed at an intersection in a residential neighborhood just off Interstate 69 on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston, the AP said.

Police Chief Troy Finner is expected to speak at a news conference Thursday evening.

MoneyWatch: U.S. economy grew 5.7% in 2021

"Procession" documentary highlights unity in working through sexual abuse trauma

Spotify takes down Neil Young's music after controversy over Joe Rogan