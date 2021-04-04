Police search for suspect in 4 attempted kidnappings in Denton area

Kaley Johnson
A man is suspected of attempting to kidnap four women in Denton County over the weekend, according to authorities.

On Sunday, a man tried to lure a woman into his car at about 12:35 p.m. on Lake Sharon between FM 2499 and Oakmont. The suspect was wearing a hoodie, sunglasses and a medical mask, Corinth police said on Facebook. He did not show a gun.

The first reported kidnapping attempt was in Corinth on Thursday evening, according to police. A man approached a woman sitting on her front porch in the 100 Block of Burl Street. He told the woman to be quiet and come with him. The woman ran away and went into the house where she called police.

On Saturday morning at about 11:30 a.m., a woman was jogging in Corinth near Oakmont and Park Palisades when a gray sedan pulled up next to her. The driver showed her a gun and told her to get in the car, Corinth police said. The jogger ran away as the man yelled at her and waved the gun, and she found a nearby house to ask for help.

About 15 minutes later, another woman walking in the 2000 block of Del Mar Court reported a man pulled up next to her as she walked her dog, showed her a gun and told her to get in the car. She got into the gray sedan, but was able to get out of the car a short distance later, Denton police said.

The victim in Denton described the suspect as a Black man, possibly in his 20s, with short hair and a dark mask. The vehicle is a silver or light blue older SUV with a dark interior. Police released photos of the vehicle.

If someone sees a suspicious person in a vehicle matching the description, call 911, police said. If someone recognizes the vehicle and believes he or she knows the suspect, call 940-349-7812.

