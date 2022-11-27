Police search for suspect after 61-year-old man stabbed in Pioneer Square

Police are investigating after a 61-year-old man was stabbed in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood on Saturday night.

Just after 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a reported stabbing in the 50 block of South Main Street.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found the victim with a stab wound to the back.

The victim reportedly told police that he was standing in an alley when an unknown man approached him from behind and stabbed him. The victim turned around to fight the suspect, but he ran off.

Officers provided aid to the man before transferring care to medics with the Seattle Fire Department.

The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

A description of the suspect is not available at this time, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police are checking the area for surveillance footage as detectives continue to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Violent Crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.