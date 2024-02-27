Police search for suspect who allegedly pushed woman out of a GMC truck, killing her

DAYTONA BEACH - A woman was killed Tuesday afternoon when she was pushed out of a truck and authorities are currently searching for the suspect, police said.

The incident reportedly happened shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Daytona Beach police located the white GMC truck at the corner of Fifth Street And Coquina Drive where the occupant ran around 2:27 p.m., authorities said.

A search is ongoing and Daytona Beach police are being assisted by a Volusia County Sheriff's Office helicopter and K-9 units.

In a social media post, police said they are searching for a wanted, fleeing felon in the areas of Fifth Street and Derbyshire Road, as well as Vera Street/Edwards Street and Madison Avenue, and are asking the public to avoid those areas.

Police advised school pickup and drop off and Votran to use alternate routes.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida police search for man in in woman's death in Daytona