Police search for suspect in armed robbery of homeless man in Ewa Beach

Oct. 7—Honolulu police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation after a male suspect allegedly assaulted and robbed a homeless man in Ewa Beach.

Police said a 43-year-old man was sleeping in the beach access area off of Oneula Place at about 6 :35 a.m. Wednesday when an unknown male assaulted him and rummaged through his property.

The suspect, who has not been arrested, brandished a knife, took the victim's backpack and fled on foot.

The victim sustained a cut to the back of his head in the robbery.