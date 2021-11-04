Police search for suspect who attempted to lure 13-year-old girl in Jackson

JACKSON – Police are searching for the suspect who tried to a lure a 13-year-old girl into his car last weekend.

The girl was walking on Pitney Lane near Danielle Court on Saturday at a about 12:30 p.m. when a white GMC Yukon XL stopped, backed up towards her and told her to get in the car, according to officials.

The man in the vehicle said, “Are you cold? I can give you a ride. Get in my car,” police said.

The child then ran to a nearby home on Danielle Court and the suspect drove away, authorities said.

On Wednesday, police released photo stills of a video that the girl took of the vehicle with her cell phone.

The suspect in an attempted child luring incident drives off in a white GMC Yukon XL.

The white GMC Yukon XL is likely a 2007-2014 model with a license plate that reads VLP61C, officials said.

The SUV also has black six spoke wheels and is missing its rear wiper, police said.

The suspect was described to police as an approximately 40-year-old Hispanic male with short brown hair and was wearing a black t-shirt at the time of the incident, authorities said.

Police searched for the license plate number as well as multiple similar number combinations and were not able to find a registration, officials said.

Jackson Township Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact detective Dominic Manion at 732-833-3016.

