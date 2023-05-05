Police search for suspect car in connection to southwest Atlanta shooting
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured.
Authorities said officers received reports of a person shot around 10:02 a.m. Thursday at the Abby Ridge Apartments on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta.
When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.
According to the investigation, the victim was shot during a fight with a man.
Police said the suspect fled the scene in a red Ford Taurus with dark-tinted windows and a temporary drive-out tag.
The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released.
The investigation remains ongoing.
