Police search for suspect caught on video shooting a man after a brawl in Philadelphia's Chinatown

Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man in Philadelphia’s Chinatown on Saturday morning.

A 52-year-old man was being confronted by a group of four Asian men near Race St. when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot him at around 5:30 a.m., according to police.

A surveillance video shared by authorities depicts the victim attempting to flee the scene when the confrontation escalates into an all-out brawl. After managing to knock three of his assailants to the ground, the 52-year-old tries to escape before being shot twice in the abdomen by one of the group members and collapsing onto the sidewalk.

The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition soon after the altercation.

According to Philadelphia Chinatown Corporation's John Chin, community residents have been on edge due to a recent surge of violence in the Chinatown area, with this attack being the third incident in the past two weeks.

"People, in general, are scared in Chinatown just from violence, not just these recent incidents the news has reported, but just the overall anti-Asian hate," Chin said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Philadelphia police at (215) 686-8477.

Feature image via PhiladelphiaPolice

