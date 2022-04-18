Two people arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Hickory

The Hickory Police Department has arrested two people in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on March 15.

Police said they responded to the area of Third Avenue Southeast after hearing multiple gunshots.

At the scene, police said they found a man who had been shot in the common area of Sunny Valley apartments.

The victim, later identified as 23-year-old Ontorio Metts, died at the scene, according to police.

On April 18, police announced that 23-year-old Davon Lavell Williams and 34-year-old Whitney Jana’e Gatewood have been charged in connection with this case.

Williams has been charged with murder and Gatewood has been charged with accessory after the fact, according to police.

Police said they believe Williams and Metts engaged in some sort of confrontation before the shooting occurred, and Gatewood helped Williams leave the scene following the shooting.

Williams is currently being held in Orange County, according to police.

Friends said they left flowers near the area where Metts was shot. Channel 9′s Dave Flaherty spoke with residents about what happened.

“It’s sad. It’s just sad. The situation doesn’t make sense. All this senseless killing is awful,” resident Angeline Geter said.

Resident Daniel Reinhardt said he was watching TV when he heard two dozen rounds exchanged behind his home.

“Oh. It was several shots,” Reinhardt said.

Flaherty said he saw police setting up a mobile surveillance tower in Hickory Village Memory Care Center’s parking lot.

Police said the tower is equipped with surveillance cameras and can raise nearly 40 feet above the parking lot in an effort to reduce crime.

Reinhardt said he was glad it is there after what happened the last two nights.

“I was scared to death. I was waiting for a shot because I’m paralyzed and I couldn’t move so I felt so vulnerable,” Reinhardt said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at 828-261-2621.

