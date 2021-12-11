Police search for suspect in Falmouth bank robbery

Dec. 11—Falmouth police responded to a bank robbery Friday that follows a string of similar crimes in Portland.

Officers responded to the robbery at Key Bank on Route 1 in Falmouth at 4:15 p.m., said Lt. Jeffrey Pardue.

The suspect passed a note to a teller demanding money, and he was given an undisclosed amount. Bank employees said he did not display a weapon and described him as a white man with a thin build. He wore a dark jacket with a backpack, aviator-style hat, gloves, large-rim glasses and a cloth mask.

"This most recent incident comes after several similar robberies earlier this week at businesses in neighboring Portland," Pardue said in a news release.

Portland police have provided little information about those incidents but said this week that they are investigating four robberies that occurred over three days. The targets included CVS on Forest Avenue, Walgreens on Marginal Way, Domino's Pizza on Forest Avenue and TD Bank in the Westgate Shopping Center on Congress Street.

Pardue asked anyone with information to contact the Falmouth Police Department at (207) 781-2300.