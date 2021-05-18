Police search for suspect in fatal shooting at Clearwater bar

CLEARWATER — Police are searching for the suspect who fatally shot a man at the Idle Spur Saloon late Monday.

The suspect approached 23-year-old, Da’Jon Dre’Shaud Tennell in the parking lot of the bar at 1351 Cleveland St. just before midnight and shot him multiple times, according to Clearwater police. Tennell died from his injuries soon after.

Investigators believe Tennell was targeted, police said. Detectives asked anyone with information on the shooting to call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.