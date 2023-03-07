Police search for suspect in fatal shooting in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE — Investigators are looking for a 41-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting Monday on Northwest Duke Circle, according to Port St. Lucie police.

Police at 7:23 p.m. Monday went to the 6200 block of Northwest Duke Circle regarding a shooting.

Police suspension:Officer disciplined after improperly handling domestic case nearly 2 months before woman's death

“An adult male victim arrived at the house to visit an occupant and was shot inside his vehicle by another male occupant of the residence,” police stated. “The adult male victim was pronounced deceased on scene.”

The address is south of West Midway Road between Selvitz Road and Northwest St. James Drive.

Police said Manuel Sanabria, 41, is suspected in the incident and that he left in a 2016 silver Ram pickup with a Florida license plate of QAZ8X.

Gator wary:Nuisance alligator removal permits spike in St. Lucie after 85-year-old woman dies

“The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous,” police stated.

Those with information are asked to call 911.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Man fatally shot in Port St. Lucie; suspect is 'armed and dangerous'