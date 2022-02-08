Police search for suspect in fatal store shooting
Authorities are searching for a man who opened fire Monday at a grocery store in Washington state, killing one person and injuring another. (Feb. 7)
Authorities are searching for a man who opened fire Monday at a grocery store in Washington state, killing one person and injuring another. (Feb. 7)
The disgraced porn star requested a separate trial for each accuser, with allegations ranging from assaulting minors and drugging women for sex to forcible groping
During a hearing for a judge to decide whether Markeith Loyd will received life or death for the killing of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton, video appears to show Loyd becoming angry, pulling away from law enforcement and storming into the hallway of the courthouse.
Albert Dunkowski, 54, will spend up to 21 years in prison for what one doctor called the "worst case" of child neglect he had ever seen.
Authorities closed the Royal Park Bridge linking Palm Beach to downtown West Palm Beach on Sunday afternoon after a cyclist fell to her death.
Russell Family HandoutA notorious serial killer who is already serving a life sentence now says he also hammered to death a mom and one young daughter—and severely injured another daughter—while they were walking home from swimming on a summer day in July 1996. Their bodies were found alongside the family dog Lucy, who had also been mercilessly beaten to death in a field in rural England.Levi Bellfield, who has been convicted of the murders of three other people including Milly Dowler, 13, has w
Since 2018, officials say the employee used his position as a vault associate to replace money from the register with fake, movie prop money.
A robbery suspect who allegedly held a convenience store clerk at gunpoint has died after the clerk fought back, Oxnard police say.
The approximately 80 claimants include relatives of those killed and 21 survivors and their families.
D’Monterrio Gibson was delivering FedEx packages in Brookhaven, Mississippi last month when he claims two white men chased him and shot at his delivery truck. Last week, Gregory Case and his son, Brandon, were arrested for the Jan. 24 attack that Gibson says police didn’t take seriously.
Actor and comedian D.L. Hughley said Rutherford County Juvenile Court Judge Donna Scott Davenport should face criminal charges for arresting children.
Saints running back Alvin Kamara stands accused of battery causing significant bodily harm. As if often the case for any incidents of this nature that occur in public places, video evidence exists. According to the police report, posted by Nick Underhill, Darnell Greene was attacked by a group of people near a bank of elevators [more]
Authorities continue to search for the burglar suspect who tied up two people inside a Forsyth County home in the early morning hours on Feb. 3, 2022.
The tow truck driver accused of shooting the toddler fled the scene.
Authorities are searching for a man who opened fire Monday at a grocery store in Washington state, killing one person and injuring another.
North Carolina is one of eight states that does not have a law against “dooring.”
The popular D.C. chain of bars Busboys and Poets was hit by an armed robbery over the weekend at the 450 K St. location.
Police arrested a suspect on suspicion of murder.
Michael Ciaglo/Getty ImagesA deputy in DeKalb County, Georgia, was fired after he was arrested Sunday on a slew of sex-crime charges, including child molestation, authorities said.Derrick Gardner, 34, was arrested Sunday by the DeKalb County Police Department and was charged with trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, rape, child molestation, first-degree cruelty to children, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and aggravated sexual battery, authorities said.DeKalb police spokesperson
Dennis Bowman was sentenced in Allegan Monday for the murder of his daughter decades ago.
Ethan Lynne says he "will continue to be a voice for students"