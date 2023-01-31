Police search for suspect after a gorilla cast-iron statue is stolen from an antique shop
Investigators in Montgomery County, Maryland, are looking for a man who stole a statue of a gorilla from in front of an antiques store.
Investigators in Montgomery County, Maryland, are looking for a man who stole a statue of a gorilla from in front of an antiques store.
“Almost looks like a flying snake.”
A body found in a park near the Intercounty Connector (ICC) in Montgomery County was identified as a woman who was reported missing on January 2, according to police.
The town has become a frequent landing spot.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday effectively vetoed a proposed open-pit copper and gold mine in a remote region of southwest Alaska that is a trove of minerals coveted by mining interests but that also supports the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery. The move by the agency, heralded by Alaska Native tribes and environmentalists who have long pushed for it, deals a potentially devastating blow to the proposed Pebble Mine and comes while an earlier rejection of a key federal permit for the project remains unresolved. Pebble Limited Partnership CEO John Shively in a statement called the EPA's action “unlawful” and political and said litigation was likely.
It's a dozen appliances in one, plus it can cook proteins and starches at the same time!
Authorities say multiple pedestrians were struck by a vehicle Monday morning in Montgomery County.
The Raleigh Police Department’s policy requires officers to try to defuse a situation before turning to deadly force.
“I knew right away she didn’t run away,” her brother said. “The red flag for me was the phone.”
Sasquatch sightings may come down to this simple formula.
Victoria Triece is seeking damages from Orange County Public Schools, citing cyber-harassment and invasion of privacy, a legal complaint says.
A jury decided the town of Fairhaven owes former police officer Jonathan Alves a total of $830,000 for firing him over admitted alcoholism.
"This can't be real," the California Highway Patrol said after the third vehicle fell into the hole that had completely split a two-lane road.
The man admitted he’s “not the most ethical hunter,” according to authorities in Michigan.
An investigation is underway in Volusia County after a 19-year-old DeLand man is arrested and charged with dozens of counts of child pornography.
Martha Stewart shared "un filtered" pictures from the salon-chair to her Instagram, showing off her youthful appearance. Some fans were quick to question her all natural claims about her face and complexion.
After Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa’s daughter Lola kept entering their bedroom without knocking, Mark teased that it’s going to be “freaky week” in their house.
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch health technology company Philips will scrap another 6,000 jobs worldwide as it tries to restore its profitability and improve the safety of its products following a recall of respiratory devices that knocked off 70% of its market value. The new reorganisation brings the total amount of job cuts announced by new Chief Executive Roy Jakobs in recent months to 10,000, or around 13% of Philips' current workforce. Philips shares traded up 5.5% at 0855 GMT, helped by fourth-quarter earnings which were much better than expected.
The country continues to mourn the life of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Black man who died at the hands of five Black former Memphis police officers earlier this month. Americans have taken to the streets in various cities to protest yet another heartbreaking case of police brutality that resulted in the loss of an innocent Black life.
A Chicago homeowner shot one of two intruders who barged into his home Monday morning, police said.
GOP governors call for delay on waters rule Republican governors are calling on the Biden administration to delay implementation of a key rule until after a Supreme Court decision, a watchdog group warns of a chilling effect from a White House policy provision and a new report details how much more expensive coal is than renewables. …