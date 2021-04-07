Police search for suspect in Hempfield shooting of 17-year-old boy

Apr. 7—A 17-year-old boy was injured in a shooting at Hempfield Heights Apartment Complex Tuesday during a drug deal and state police are looking for the suspect, according to court papers.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Darnell Albert Dennison, 19, of Hempfield. He is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and related offenses.

Troopers said the boy was shot in the shoulder just before 4 p.m. and taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital for treatment. Police found him lying on the ground of the parking lot outside the apartment complex at 168 W. Hills Drive being tended to by a male witness.

The witness told investigators he and the 17-year-old boy arranged to buy marijuana from Dennison at his apartment. As the pair were leaving, Dennison spotted a gun in the teen's waistband and asked "is that my gun?" according to court papers.

A struggle ensued over the firearm and Dennison fired a shot after gaining control of it, the witness told police. The pair and Dennison fled the apartment. Authorities said they found suspected heroin and cocaine in the apartment while executing a search warrant.

Police spoke to Dennison by phone late Tuesday and he described the situation as "a misunderstanding and the gun went off," according to court papers. Dennison told police he believed the 17-year-old boy took more marijuana than the pair had purchased and, when he confronted the boy, a struggle ensued over the gun and it fired.

Troopers believe Dennison is armed. Trooper Stephen Limani said anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Dennison was sentenced last week in Westmoreland County court to six months of probation on drunken driving and drug paraphernalia charges, according to online court records. Police said he was convicted in January 2020 of a felony drug offense.

