Police search for suspect involved in Buford Highway shopping center shooting
Brookhaven police are investigating a shooting incident at a Buford Highway shopping center.
Police told Channel 2 Action News officers received reports of a person shot outside of a shopping plaza on Buford Highway.
We have a crew at the scene gathering information
Officers have confirmed that one person has been shot. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Authorities are looking for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
Police have not provided any additional information.
Police are on the scene investigating.
