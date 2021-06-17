Police search for suspect in Kaimuki armed robbery

Jun. 17—Honolulu police are looking for a male suspect in connection with an alleged armed robbery that occurred in Kaimuki early Tuesday.

Police said a masked man entered an apartment through an unlocked entry on Waialae Avenue at about 2 :05 a.m. and brandished a handgun at a 48-year-old man.

The alleged robber took numerous items from the unit and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported. There are no arrests at this time.

The suspect is described as 6 feet tall with a heavy build. Police said he was wearing a camouflage sweater, dark-colored sweatpants and white athletic shoes at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.