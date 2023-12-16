Police search for suspect in Kalihi attempted murder

Dec. 16—Two men were injured after a man allegedly opened fire on a group of people in Kalihi early Saturday, according to the Honolulu Police Department

Police said an unknown suspect approached a group of people at Rose and Middle streets at 12:46 a.m. After a brief altercation, the suspect went back to his vehicle and drove away before driving back to the group, exiting the vehicle and discharging a firearm towards them.

A man, 43, was shot in the lower back, and another man, 50, was stabbed in the left shoulder area by the suspect while trying to intervene. The suspect then fled the scene.

Emergency responders transported both victims to The Queen's Medical Center. Both victims are in stable condition, according to police.

No arrests have been made, and a first-degree attempted murder investigation is pending.