Police search for suspect in Lakeland armed robbery

Feb. 3—LAKELAND — Authorities are searching for a suspect in a recent armed robbery in Lakeland in which three people were injured, police said in a statement.

At 10:28 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a gas station on South Oak Street on an armed robbery call, according to a statement from the Lakeland Police Department.

A suspect entered the gas station with a handgun as two workers were closing the store; the suspect hit the employees with the gun before leaving the store with more than $2,000 in cash, police said.

The two workers and one other person were taken to South Georgia Medical Center's Lanier County facility, where they were treated for minor injuries, police said.

Police identified the suspect as Marcus Jamal Jones, a.k.a. "Basim." He is wanted on one count of armed robbery and three counts of aggravated assault, police said. He also has active warrants for probation violation and was last seen in Homerville, police said.

Police said Jones is considered armed and dangerous and ask that people who see him to not make contact, instead notifying Capt. Angel Morris of the Lakeland Police Department or calling 911.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.