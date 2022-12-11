Police search for suspect after man found fatally shot in Independence residence

Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Sunday morning in Independence.

Officers were dispatched at 2 a.m. to a residence in the 4600 block of South Brentwood Avenue, where they found a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Independence Police Department.

The suspect was inside the home at the time of the shooting, but left before officers arrived, police said.

Police are actively searching for the suspect, who is known to investigators.